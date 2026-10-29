Canada not yet ready to finalise US trade deal, says Carney

Mark Carney says Canada is not yet ready to finalise a trade agreement with the United States

His remarks come amid questions over a possible deal before the November 3 US midterm elections

Ottawa and Ontario have announced C$8.7 billion in measures to support industries affected by US tariffs

Canada is not yet in a position to conclude a trade agreement with the United States, Prime Minister Mark Carney has said, stressing that his government will pursue an agreement that delivers the right outcome for Canadians.

Speaking to reporters before a Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday, Carney said opportunities existed for arrangements that could benefit both countries, but negotiations had not reached the point where Ottawa could finalise a deal, according to local media reports.

“There are deals that are in the best interests of Canada, first and foremost, but also are in the interests of the United States,” he said. “If those deals present themselves, we will pursue them. But we're not at that position right now.”