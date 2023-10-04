Canadian allegations against India ‘serious’, need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India’s involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan separatist are "serious" and need to be investigated fully, the White House has said.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

Tensions flared between India and Canada last month following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. India has angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

The claims made by Canada were discussed when visiting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met here last week, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House told reporters at a news conference here.