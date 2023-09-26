Canadian Vice Chief of Army in India says, 'We want to build a military relationship between the two nations'

Amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada, the Canadian vice chief of Army staff, Major General Peter Scott said on Tuesday, 26 September, that 'we want to build a military relationship' between the two nations.

The Canadian vice chief of Army staff was in the national capital to attend the Indo-Pacific Armies chief conference (IPACC).

He said that although he was aware of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's statement, he was here to build a military-to-military relationship with India.

Scott said, "I am aware of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement. The government's stance, the offer to cooperate and participate in the investigation with India but that issue does not influence the Indo-Pacific Summit. In a true example, we are here to build military to military relationships, and we will try to address that issue to our respective groups (India-Canada) ourselves."

The Canadian vice chief of Army staff said, "We are looking forward to the opportunities to exchange ideas and learn with each other."