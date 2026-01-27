Carney says Trump’s tariff threats are negotiation tactics ahead of USMCA review

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday framed some of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose steep tariffs on Canadian imports as strategic positioning ahead of the upcoming review of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), rather than immediate policy shifts.

Carney said he expects a “robust review” of the USMCA this year and described Trump as a formidable negotiator, suggesting that critical comments from the U.S. president should be understood in the context of those talks.

Trump sparked controversy over the weekend by threatening a 100 per cent tariff on goods imported from Canada if Ottawa were to pursue a trade deal with China, although Carney has repeatedly emphasised that Canada’s recent arrangements with Beijing are limited in scope and not a comprehensive free-trade agreement.

Canada’s government has clarified that its engagement with China involves tariff adjustments on select products rather than opening full market access, and has reiterated that it remains bound by its commitments under the USMCA not to negotiate free-trade agreements with non-market economies without notifying its partners.