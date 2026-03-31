Russia's Chechen forces signal readiness to support Iran amid possibility of US ground action
Iranian state media cites offer by Kadyrov-led units; US military build-up and Tehran’s warnings point to potential escalation
Chechen military units aligned with Russia have expressed readiness to deploy to Iran in the event of a US ground invasion, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV, as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate.
The fighters, commonly referred to as Kadyrovites, operate under the command of Ramzan Kadyrov and form part of Russia’s broader security structure. Moscow is regarded as a key strategic partner of Tehran.
Press TV reported that the Chechen units are prepared to support Iranian armed forces if US ground troops are deployed, though there has been no independent confirmation of such plans.
Reports of potential US escalation
The development comes amid reports that Donald Trump is considering the deployment of ground forces in Iran, signalling a possible escalation beyond ongoing air and missile operations.
According to reports, the White House is evaluating options including targeting Iran’s semi-enriched uranium stockpiles and securing strategic locations such as Kharg Island.
The US has already increased its military presence in the region. Reuters reported that thousands of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have been deployed to West Asia, along with additional Marines, naval personnel and special operations forces. Around 2,500 Marines were sent over the weekend, the report said.
Iran warns against invasion
Iranian officials have issued warnings in response to the reported build-up.
A senior military spokesperson said Tehran would “cut off the legs of any aggressor” attempting to invade the country, indicating preparedness for a broader conflict beyond current missile and aerial exchanges.
Reports also suggest that Iran is preparing for the possibility of limited ground incursions involving US special forces and conventional troops.
Analysts cited in reports said the indication of possible Chechen involvement reflects the risk of the conflict expanding through the participation of foreign fighters and proxy forces.
Iran has previously relied on allied groups in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan, while Russia has maintained defence cooperation with Tehran.
There have also been reports suggesting intelligence-sharing between Moscow and Tehran during the conflict, though the Kremlin has denied such claims.
Strategic backdrop
The Chechen units emerged after the Second Chechen War, when Russia established a loyal administration in the region. They have previously indicated willingness to support allies aligned with Moscow’s strategic interests.
Any deployment of such forces, if confirmed, would mark a further internationalisation of the conflict, which has already drawn in multiple regional and global actors.
The situation remains fluid, with military and diplomatic developments continuing across the region.