Russia's Chechen forces signal readiness to support Iran amid possibility of US ground action

Chechen military units aligned with Russia have expressed readiness to deploy to Iran in the event of a US ground invasion, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV, as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate.

The fighters, commonly referred to as Kadyrovites, operate under the command of Ramzan Kadyrov and form part of Russia’s broader security structure. Moscow is regarded as a key strategic partner of Tehran.

Press TV reported that the Chechen units are prepared to support Iranian armed forces if US ground troops are deployed, though there has been no independent confirmation of such plans.

Reports of potential US escalation

The development comes amid reports that Donald Trump is considering the deployment of ground forces in Iran, signalling a possible escalation beyond ongoing air and missile operations.

According to reports, the White House is evaluating options including targeting Iran’s semi-enriched uranium stockpiles and securing strategic locations such as Kharg Island.

The US has already increased its military presence in the region. Reuters reported that thousands of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have been deployed to West Asia, along with additional Marines, naval personnel and special operations forces. Around 2,500 Marines were sent over the weekend, the report said.