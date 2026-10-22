China backs reopening of Bab al-Mandeb as oil supply disruptions mount

Beijing backs efforts to secure international shipping lanes amid Houthi threats near Yemen and disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while analysts raise the possibility of Chinese naval escorts.

China has backed calls for ensuring safe and open shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a key global trade route facing disruption from Houthi attacks, as conflict involving Iran, the US and regional powers puts further pressure on international oil supplies.

A joint communique issued by China and Djibouti on Thursday said Beijing supported “constructive efforts” to ensure that international shipping lanes remained safe and open.

The statement followed talks in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Djiboutian counterpart, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, who is visiting China.

Djibouti occupies a strategic position near the narrow Bab al-Mandeb Strait and hosts China’s first overseas naval base. The strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as a critical passage for trade between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean.

The latest statement comes amid concerns that the Iran-US war could trigger further disruption to shipping in the Red Sea. Restrictions on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz have already added to concerns over global oil supplies.