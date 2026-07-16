China floods leave 39 dead in Guangxi as heavy rain threatens more regions

At least 39 people have died and nine remain missing after successive rounds of torrential rain triggered devastating floods in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as authorities warned that heavy rainfall is expected to batter more parts of the country in the coming days.

Officials said the death toll includes victims of a major reservoir breach in the regional capital, Nanning, which compounded the impact of widespread flooding across Guangxi.

The latest fatalities come as China continues to grapple with severe weather linked to persistent monsoon rains and the effects of Typhoon Bavi, which has intensified flooding in several provinces.

In northeast China's Jilin Province, authorities on Tuesday raised the emergency flood response from Level IV to Level III after heavy rainfall caused extensive flooding.

The Songhua River's Jilin section has recorded its first major flood of 2026, while the Meihe River, a tributary of the Huifa River, has experienced its largest flood since hydrological records began.