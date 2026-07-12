Bangladesh floods kill 44, displace over 2.5 lakh families; Dhaka deluged

At least 44 people have died in floods and landslides over the past week in Bangladesh, while more than 2.5 lakh families have been affected as swollen rivers and torrential monsoon rain inundated large parts of the country, officials said on Sunday.

Overnight rainfall of 76 mm between midnight and 6 am flooded several areas of capital Dhaka and paralysed normal life. The government has deployed army, navy and air force personnel for relief operations in seven of the worst-hit districts alongside local humanitarian organisations.

“Since July 5, officially 44 flood related deaths were recorded until Saturday evening. We estimate that some 2,67,000 families have been affected so far,” a Disaster Management Ministry spokesperson said.

Several victims were killed in landslides, while others drowned or were swept away by floodwaters and overflowing rivers.

Nearly 44,457 displaced people have taken refuge in more than 1,100 makeshift flood shelters, primarily in the country's northeastern and southeastern regions.

“The deluge marooned members of an estimated 2,67,918 families in the affected areas,” the official said.

Bangladesh, a lower riparian deltaic country criss-crossed by 1,415 rivers, is divided into four major river basins. Heavy monsoon rain and the onrush of upstream waters have swollen rivers in the northeastern Meghna Basin and the southeastern Hill Basin.