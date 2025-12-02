Toll from Southeast Asia floods, landslides crosses 1,200; over 800 still missing

Emergency teams across Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand raced on Tuesday to reach survivors and recover bodies after last week’s catastrophic floods and landslides pushed the combined death toll past 1,200, with more than 800 people still missing.

Authorities said at least 1,230 people have died so far — 659 in Indonesia, 390 in Sri Lanka, and 181 in Thailand — as days of intense monsoon rain inundated large swathes of the region, washing away roads, collapsing bridges and sweeping away homes.

Indonesia remains the worst affected. Rescue efforts on Sumatra island have been hampered as key access roads have been washed away and bridges lie twisted under mud and debris.