Toll from Southeast Asia floods, landslides crosses 1,200; over 800 still missing
Indonesia hardest-hit with villages cut off; Sri Lanka, Thailand struggle to restore basic services
Emergency teams across Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand raced on Tuesday to reach survivors and recover bodies after last week’s catastrophic floods and landslides pushed the combined death toll past 1,200, with more than 800 people still missing.
Authorities said at least 1,230 people have died so far — 659 in Indonesia, 390 in Sri Lanka, and 181 in Thailand — as days of intense monsoon rain inundated large swathes of the region, washing away roads, collapsing bridges and sweeping away homes.
Indonesia remains the worst affected. Rescue efforts on Sumatra island have been hampered as key access roads have been washed away and bridges lie twisted under mud and debris.
475 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.
Helicopters and boats have been deployed, but officials warn worsening weather could slow operations further.
In Sri Lanka, military-led teams continue to dig through collapsed hillsides and flooded neighbourhoods as 352 people remain missing after floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.
In the central city of Kandy, households remain without water, relying on bottled supplies collected from springs, with officials warning of more rainfall ahead.
Southern Thailand has begun clearing debris after massive flooding affected more than 1.5 million households and 3.9 million people.
Authorities are restoring water and power supply, while public kitchens will provide cooked meals in affected districts.
A first tranche of 239 million baht ($ 4 million) in compensation is being disbursed to 26,000 residents, the Interior Ministry said.
Across the region, thousands remain stranded, many forced onto rooftops as the floods surged. Emergency teams say the combination of damaged infrastructure and continued heavy rainfall remains their biggest challenge.