China protests US decision to add BYD, Alibaba and Baidu to military companies list

China on Saturday strongly criticised the United States for adding several leading Chinese companies, including BYD, Alibaba and Baidu, to a Pentagon list of entities alleged to have links with the Chinese military, saying the move undermines recent efforts to improve bilateral relations.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Washington had ignored the consensus reached during last month's summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

In a statement, a ministry spokesperson accused the US of broadening the definition of national security and using state power to unfairly target Chinese businesses.

“The US side has ignored the consensus reached during the meeting between the heads of state of the two countries in Beijing,” the spokesperson said.

The ministry further alleged that Washington had disregarded the broader interests of China-US economic and trade relations by continuing to impose restrictions on Chinese enterprises.

Pentagon expands list

The reaction came after the Pentagon earlier this week added several prominent non-state-owned Chinese firms to its list of companies it considers to have ties to the Chinese military.

Among the companies named were electric vehicle manufacturer BYD and technology giants Alibaba and Baidu.