China to provide fresh humanitarian aid to Iran, Lebanon

China on Wednesday announced a fresh batch of humanitarian assistance for Iran and Lebanon, saying the aid would support rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the two countries affected by the recent conflict.

China has decided to deliver a new round of humanitarian assistance to Iran and Lebanon in the near future to help their people advance post-war rehabilitation and reconstruction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here. He did not specify the amount of assistance.

Lin said China had already provided emergency humanitarian aid to Iran and other countries in March and would continue to offer support within its capacity.