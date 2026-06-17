China to provide fresh humanitarian aid to Iran, Lebanon
Beijing says assistance will support rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts as it also pushes for an early peace settlement in West Asia
China on Wednesday announced a fresh batch of humanitarian assistance for Iran and Lebanon, saying the aid would support rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the two countries affected by the recent conflict.
China has decided to deliver a new round of humanitarian assistance to Iran and Lebanon in the near future to help their people advance post-war rehabilitation and reconstruction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here. He did not specify the amount of assistance.
Lin said China had already provided emergency humanitarian aid to Iran and other countries in March and would continue to offer support within its capacity.
In the same month, Beijing announced emergency humanitarian assistance worth $200,000 for victims of a bomb attack on an Iranian elementary school during the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
China will also step up efforts to promote peace talks and play an active role in advancing peace in the Middle East at an early date, Lin said.
The announcement comes as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict gather momentum.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said Washington and Tehran had finalised an agreement to end their 107-day war, a conflict that triggered a global energy crisis and disrupted regional stability.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the peace agreement is scheduled to be signed in Switzerland on 19 June.