Chinese components in connected farm equipment pose risk to UK food security: Report
Vulnerabilities in tractors, drones and irrigation systems could expose sensitive agricultural data and enable remote disruption, a security coalition has warned
Britain’s growing reliance on Chinese-made components in internet-connected agricultural equipment could expose its farming sector to espionage, cyberattacks and wider food security risks, according to a report.
Chinese chips and communications modules are extensively used in modern farming systems, including GPS-guided tractors, agricultural drones and automated irrigation equipment, The Telegraph reported, citing the UK-based Coalition on Secure Technology (CST).
The coalition warned that weaknesses in connected farming technology could allow hostile actors to obtain sensitive information such as crop yields, livestock numbers and production forecasts. Such data could provide insights into the strength and vulnerabilities of Britain’s food supply.
Although agriculture has not traditionally been treated as critical infrastructure in the same manner as energy or telecommunications, its increasing reliance on digital systems has made it an important element of national resilience, the report said.
The potential risks extend beyond data theft. Compromised technology could allegedly be used to alter agricultural information, disable equipment remotely or gain access to wider computer networks operated by farms.
Most connected devices depend on cellular Internet of Things modules, a significant proportion of which are manufactured in China, according to the CST. Britain’s food production system could consequentlyfore face a concealed security threat because of its dependence on foreign-made communications technology, the report warned.
It cited previous concerns involving connected equipment, including allegations that internet modules installed in Royal Navy drone boats had attempted to communicate with an internet protocol address in China. Investigations have also examined possible security vulnerabilities in Chinese-manufactured electric buses.
The findings suggest that risks associated with foreign-made connected technology are not confined to the energy and transport sectors. The report also said the British government lacked a clear assessment of how many digitally connected farming systems contained Chinese hardware.
The CST urged ministers to recognise connected agricultural technology as an emerging national resilience concern and formulate a strategy to reduce the country’s dependence on communications components controlled by foreign entities that are considered high risk.
With IANS inputs