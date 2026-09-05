Chinese components in connected farm equipment pose risk to UK food security: Report

Britain’s growing reliance on Chinese-made components in internet-connected agricultural equipment could expose its farming sector to espionage, cyberattacks and wider food security risks, according to a report.

Chinese chips and communications modules are extensively used in modern farming systems, including GPS-guided tractors, agricultural drones and automated irrigation equipment, The Telegraph reported, citing the UK-based Coalition on Secure Technology (CST).

The coalition warned that weaknesses in connected farming technology could allow hostile actors to obtain sensitive information such as crop yields, livestock numbers and production forecasts. Such data could provide insights into the strength and vulnerabilities of Britain’s food supply.

Although agriculture has not traditionally been treated as critical infrastructure in the same manner as energy or telecommunications, its increasing reliance on digital systems has made it an important element of national resilience, the report said.

The potential risks extend beyond data theft. Compromised technology could allegedly be used to alter agricultural information, disable equipment remotely or gain access to wider computer networks operated by farms.