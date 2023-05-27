Cocaine detected in Imran Khan's urine samples, claims Health Minister

Pakistan's Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel, claimed on Friday that alcohol and cocaine were detected in the urine samples of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, which were taken after his arrest on May 9 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), media reports said.

"On May 9, Imran Khan Niazi was presented before the medical board for examination. When he was taken into custody by the NAB, he was in an intoxicated state," Qadir claimed at a press conference at Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

The medical board, according to Patel, found Khan to be a "habitual user of illegal substances" as evidence of the presence of alcohol and cocaine in his urine samples was found, the report said.