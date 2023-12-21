Combating terrorism in Afghanistan 'immediate priority': India

India considers combating terrorism in Afghanistan an "immediate priority", according to New Delhi's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj.

India has "direct stakes in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan", she told the Security Council on Wednesday, 20 December.

Listing "our common and immediate priorities" in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, she mentioned "combating terrorism and drug trafficking" along with safeguarding the rights of women, children and minorities, and the formation of an inclusive government.

Calling attention to the "distressing humanitarian situation" in the country battered by floods, earthquakes and an inundation of refugees, she said that assistance for the Afghan people is important.

"India has delivered material humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and has also continued its educational scholarships for the Afghan students. We have also partnered with various UN agencies, including UNWFP (World Food Programme) and UNODC (Office on Drugs and Crime) in their humanitarian efforts".

"Our humanitarian assistance will continue for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan," she declared at the Council's meeting that heard a briefing on Afghanistan.

Kamboj made it a point to reiterate that all of Kashmir, including those under occupation by Pakistan, is a part of India by describing India "as a contiguous neighbour to Afghanistan".