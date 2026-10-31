Congo Ebola deaths exceed 5,000 as fears grow over spread across Africa

Congo reports 5,026 deaths among 10,351 people infected with Ebola.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, was declared in mid-May.

It is already the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak recorded, after the 2014-2016 West Africa epidemic.

The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has crossed 5,000, with more than 10,000 infections recorded, as the disease continues to spread and cases emerge in other African countries, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

Data from the Congolese health ministry showed that 5,026 people had died among 10,351 infected, putting the reported fatality rate at nearly 49 per cent.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, was declared in mid-May and caught health authorities by surprise. The scale of the outbreak has raised concerns about the capacity of the authorities to contain the virus and prevent further cross-border transmission.

The outbreak is already the second-deadliest in Ebola's history, behind the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa, which killed around 11,000 people across several countries.

What is Ebola and how does it spread?

Ebola is a severe viral disease that affects humans and other primates. It was first identified in 1976 following two simultaneous outbreaks in what are now the DRC and South Sudan. The disease takes its name from the Ebola River near the village of Yambuku, where one of the first recorded outbreaks occurred.

The virus can spread from infected animals to humans and then between people through direct contact with the blood, secretions and other bodily fluids of infected individuals. Transmission can also occur through contaminated clothing, bedding, medical equipment and other surfaces. Contact with the bodies of people who have died from Ebola, particularly during funeral rituals, can also spread the infection.