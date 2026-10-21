Ebola has spread from Congo to 4 other countries; a look at where things stand

Ebola outbreak spreads to five countries, with Nigeria confirming an imported case.

DR Congo records more than 9,500 confirmed infections and over 4,600 deaths.

Kenya reports nine cases as authorities intensify contact tracing and cross-border surveillance.

Three African regions — central, eastern and western — have now been affected by the Ebola outbreak that began in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in May. Nigeria confirmed an imported case on 20 October, becoming the fifth country to detect the virus linked to the outbreak.

The rare Bundibugyo virus has killed more than 4,600 people in DR Congo, where confirmed infections have crossed 9,500, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The outbreak has also affected Uganda, Kenya and France, though the status of infections varies across countries.

WHO has described the outbreak as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history. The absence of an approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo virus complicates efforts to contain its spread.

Cross-border travel and delayed detection have added to the challenge. Several patients were diagnosed only after travelling from affected areas, prompting health authorities to intensify contact tracing, surveillance and preparedness measures.