Ebola has spread from Congo to 4 other countries; a look at where things stand
The Bundibugyo virus outbreak has reached Nigeria, with active cases also reported in Kenya
Ebola outbreak spreads to five countries, with Nigeria confirming an imported case.
DR Congo records more than 9,500 confirmed infections and over 4,600 deaths.
Kenya reports nine cases as authorities intensify contact tracing and cross-border surveillance.
Three African regions — central, eastern and western — have now been affected by the Ebola outbreak that began in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in May. Nigeria confirmed an imported case on 20 October, becoming the fifth country to detect the virus linked to the outbreak.
The rare Bundibugyo virus has killed more than 4,600 people in DR Congo, where confirmed infections have crossed 9,500, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The outbreak has also affected Uganda, Kenya and France, though the status of infections varies across countries.
WHO has described the outbreak as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history. The absence of an approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo virus complicates efforts to contain its spread.
Cross-border travel and delayed detection have added to the challenge. Several patients were diagnosed only after travelling from affected areas, prompting health authorities to intensify contact tracing, surveillance and preparedness measures.
Here is the situation in the countries affected by the outbreak.
Nigeria: Imported case prompts contact tracing
Nigeria confirmed an Ebola infection in a woman who had recently travelled from Uganda to Abuja, the country's capital.
The woman began showing symptoms on 7 October, four days after arriving in Nigeria, and sought treatment at a private health facility on 11 October. Laboratory tests confirmed the Bundibugyo virus infection on 20 October.
Health authorities have identified 44 contacts linked to the patient and are monitoring them to prevent further transmission.
Health minister Muhammad Ali Pate said the authorities were "doing everything possible to contain this case".
Nigeria's confirmation came after the country had stepped up its preparedness following the first imported case in Kenya earlier this month.
Uganda: Outbreak declared over after 20 cases
Uganda confirmed an outbreak on the same day as neighbouring DR Congo, after detecting the infection in a man who had travelled from the latter country. The first cases involved Congolese patients who crossed the border seeking treatment for an illness that had not yet been identified as Ebola.
WHO declared Uganda's outbreak over on 27 August after 20 confirmed cases, including 15 among patients from DR Congo. Eighteen people recovered and two died.
More than 800 contacts were identified and monitored. Uganda reported no new cases on Tuesday, although the emergence of an imported case in Nigeria has renewed attention on cross-border surveillance.
Kenya: Nine cases reported after first infection
Kenya reported its first case on 6 October, involving a man who had been living in DR Congo and travelled through Uganda before arriving in Nairobi on 3 October. He tested positive on 5 October and died the same day.
The number of cases in Kenya has since risen to nine, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's latest situation summary. The cases include relatives of the first patient and healthcare workers.
Kenyan authorities have identified 135 contacts linked to the patients, with 134 in quarantine, according to the information provided by health officials.
The country had strengthened its preparedness before the case was detected, including screening travellers, training healthcare workers and identifying facilities to isolate suspected patients. The infection nevertheless highlighted the difficulties of detecting cases when patients travel across borders before a diagnosis is confirmed.
France: Only country outside Africa to report a case
France confirmed an Ebola infection in June involving a doctor who had returned from a humanitarian mission in DR Congo. The patient was admitted to a specialised facility, recovered and was discharged on 4 July, according to WHO. France remains the only country outside Africa to have reported a confirmed case.
With AP/PTI inputs