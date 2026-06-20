Cracks emerge between Trump, Senate Republicans as election season nears

The relationship between US President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans appeared to move closer to a breaking point this week, as the president disrupted efforts to swiftly confirm one of his own nominees and threatened to withhold support for the renewal of a key surveillance law unless lawmakers accepted new conditions.

Tensions escalated after Trump announced on social media late on Wednesday, 17 June that he was delaying the nomination of Jay Clayton to serve as national intelligence director, just hours before the nominee was due to appear at a Senate confirmation hearing. The move added to weeks of growing friction between the White House and Senate Republicans.

Later the same day, several Republican senators, who had largely avoided directly criticising Trump over the Iran conflict, openly condemned his agreement to end the war.

“This is the worst foreign policy blunder in decades,” Senator Bill Cassidy said in a post on X.