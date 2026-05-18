Cuba accuses US of creating ‘fraudulent case’ for military action

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has accused the United States of building a “fraudulent case” to justify possible military intervention against Cuba after reports claimed Havana had acquired attack drones capable of targeting parts of the US.

The sharp exchange followed an Axios report citing classified US intelligence assessments that alleged Cuba possessed around 300 drones and was discussing potential strikes on targets including Guantanamo Bay and Key West in Florida.

The report also claimed Iranian military advisers were present in Havana and assisting with drone-related capabilities.

Rejecting the allegations, Rodríguez said Cuba “neither threatens nor desires war” and accused Washington of manufacturing a pretext for escalating pressure against the communist government.

“Without any legitimate excuse whatsoever, the US government builds, day after day, a fraudulent case to justify the ruthless economic war against the Cuban people and the eventual military aggression,” Rodríguez wrote on social media.

He added that Cuba was nevertheless preparing for “external aggression” and would defend itself if necessary.

Fuel crisis deepens tensions

The confrontation comes as Cuba faces a severe fuel and economic crisis, worsened by US sanctions and what Havana describes as an effective oil blockade.

The island nation has been experiencing prolonged electricity blackouts affecting hospitals, public transport, water pumping stations and essential civic services.