Cuba accuses US of creating ‘fraudulent case’ for military action
Havana rejects claims of drone threat to Florida, says it neither seeks nor wants war
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has accused the United States of building a “fraudulent case” to justify possible military intervention against Cuba after reports claimed Havana had acquired attack drones capable of targeting parts of the US.
The sharp exchange followed an Axios report citing classified US intelligence assessments that alleged Cuba possessed around 300 drones and was discussing potential strikes on targets including Guantanamo Bay and Key West in Florida.
The report also claimed Iranian military advisers were present in Havana and assisting with drone-related capabilities.
Rejecting the allegations, Rodríguez said Cuba “neither threatens nor desires war” and accused Washington of manufacturing a pretext for escalating pressure against the communist government.
“Without any legitimate excuse whatsoever, the US government builds, day after day, a fraudulent case to justify the ruthless economic war against the Cuban people and the eventual military aggression,” Rodríguez wrote on social media.
He added that Cuba was nevertheless preparing for “external aggression” and would defend itself if necessary.
Fuel crisis deepens tensions
The confrontation comes as Cuba faces a severe fuel and economic crisis, worsened by US sanctions and what Havana describes as an effective oil blockade.
The island nation has been experiencing prolonged electricity blackouts affecting hospitals, public transport, water pumping stations and essential civic services.
Food and medicine shortages have also fuelled growing public anger and rare anti-government protests across parts of the country.
Cuba had relied heavily on support from Nicolás Maduro’s government in Venezuela, which previously supplied tens of thousands of barrels of oil daily before Maduro’s reported capture by US forces earlier this year.
Trump administration increases pressure
The report comes amid rising tensions between Havana and the administration of Donald Trump, which has intensified pressure on left-wing governments in Latin America.
Trump has previously threatened action against Cuba and reportedly described the country as “next” after operations targeting Venezuela.
According to reports, US surveillance flights around Cuba have increased in recent weeks, while Washington is also believed to be strengthening military deployments in the region.
John Ratcliffe reportedly visited Havana recently and called on Cuba to stop being a “safe haven for adversaries in the western hemisphere”.
The US has also reportedly been examining legal action against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro.
Drone warfare concerns rise
The allegations involving drones have drawn attention because Iranian-made unmanned systems have played a major role in recent conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.
Analysts say the claims could further heighten fears of militarisation in the Caribbean at a time when the Trump administration is increasingly invoking a revived version of the Monroe Doctrine to assert American dominance in the Western Hemisphere.
Despite the escalating rhetoric, officials from both countries have reportedly continued limited diplomatic discussions in recent months aimed at reducing tensions.
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