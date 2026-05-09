Rubio defends fresh US sanctions on Cuba targeting military-run business empire

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday defended the Trump administration’s decision to impose sweeping new sanctions on Cuba, including major restrictions targeting GAESA, the military-run conglomerate formally known as Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A.

The sanctions announced on Thursday also targeted Moa Nickel, a Cuban joint venture involving Canadian firm Sherritt International, which promptly announced it would exit the business after more than three decades of operations on the island.

According to Lee Schlenker, a research associate at the Quincy Institute’s Global South programme, the 1 May executive order and the additional sanctions unveiled on 7 May significantly broaden Washington’s legal authority to penalise foreign individuals and companies linked to Cuba.

“Not only are they subject to having their assets frozen but their US accounts as well as their travel to the US, that of their shareholders, investors or employees,” Schlenker said. “This is bound to have an extremely significant impact of the presence of foreign companies” in Cuba.