Cuba power grid collapses again, 3rd nationwide blackout this month amid US blockade

Cuba’s national power grid collapsed on Saturday, plunging the island into a total blackout for the third time this month, as authorities struggle with ageing infrastructure and acute fuel shortages.

The Cuban Electric Union (UNE), which operates under the Ministry of Energy and Mines, initially announced a nationwide outage without specifying the cause. It later said the collapse was triggered by an unexpected failure at a generating unit of the Nuevitas thermoelectric plant in Camagüey province.

Officials said the malfunction led to a cascading failure across the system.

“From that moment, a cascading effect occurred in the machines that were online,” the ministry said, adding that emergency protocols were activated.

Authorities said “micro-islands” — isolated pockets of electricity generation — were activated to supply power to critical services such as hospitals and water systems.

Efforts are underway to restore electricity gradually across the country, though officials did not provide a clear timeline.

Repeated outages underline fragile grid

Saturday’s outage was the second in a week and third in March, highlighting the vulnerability of Cuba’s power infrastructure.