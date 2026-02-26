Cuban troops kill 4 after US boat opens fire near northern coast
Cuban authorities allege armed infiltration attempt by US-based Cubans; Washington says facts still being established
Cuba’s government said a Florida-registered speedboat carrying armed passengers opened fire on its soldiers near the island’s north coast, triggering a shootout that left four people dead and six injured, in an incident that risks further straining already tense US-Cuba relations.
In a late-night statement, Cuban authorities alleged that the 10 passengers aboard the vessel were Cuban nationals living in the United States who attempted to infiltrate the country and carry out terrorist activities. According to the government, most of those on board “have a known history of criminal and violent activity.”
Officials identified two of the passengers as Amijail Sanchez Gonzalez and Leordan Enrique Cruz Gomez, whom Cuban authorities said were wanted for alleged involvement in planning, financing or supporting acts linked to terrorism. The government also said it had arrested Duniel Hernandez Santos, claiming he was sent from the United States to facilitate the armed infiltration and had confessed to his role. The Associated Press said it could not independently verify these claims.
Cuba’s Interior Ministry said the confrontation occurred about 1 mile (1.6 kilometres) northeast of Cayo Falcones after the vessel entered Cuban waters and opened fire, wounding one Cuban officer. The government said four of the passengers were killed during the clash, including Michel Ortega Casanova, while three others have not yet been identified. Seven of the 10 people were named by authorities, including Conrado Galindo Sariol, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Castello, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra.
“The investigation process continues until the facts are fully clarified,” the ministry said, adding that information about the passengers was obtained through questioning of detained suspects.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was gathering its own information to determine whether any of the victims were American citizens or permanent residents. Speaking from Basseterre, St Kitts, where he was attending a regional summit, Rubio cautioned against drawing conclusions based solely on Cuban accounts.
“We have various different elements of the US government that are trying to identify elements of the story that may not be provided to us now,” Rubio said, calling the incident “highly unusual.” He noted that shootouts at sea involving Cuba were rare and said the US Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard were investigating.
“The majority of the facts being publicly reported are those by the information provided by the Cubans. We will verify that independently as we gather more information, and we'll be prepared to respond accordingly,” he said, adding that the episode was not a US government operation.
US Vice President JD Vance said the White House was monitoring the situation after being briefed by Rubio, expressing hope that the incident was “not as bad as we fear it could be.”
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said prosecutors had been instructed to work with federal and local law enforcement partners to launch an investigation, writing on X that the Cuban government “cannot be trusted” and that authorities would seek accountability.
Cuban officials released the registration number of the boat, but The Associated Press said the details could not be immediately verified because Florida boat registrations are not publicly accessible.
The confrontation comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Havana. Following the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump’s administration has adopted a more aggressive stance toward Cuba, including imposing tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island, a move that has deepened Cuba’s ongoing energy crisis.
Rubio reiterated calls for “dramatic reforms” in Cuba, arguing that economic and political changes were necessary to improve living conditions on the island.
While skirmishes between Cuban authorities and US-flagged speedboats have occurred in the past — often linked to smuggling or migration attempts — fatal shootings at sea are rare, making the latest clash one of the most serious maritime incidents between the two countries in recent years.
