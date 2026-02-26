Cuban troops kill 4 after US boat opens fire near northern coast

Cuba’s government said a Florida-registered speedboat carrying armed passengers opened fire on its soldiers near the island’s north coast, triggering a shootout that left four people dead and six injured, in an incident that risks further straining already tense US-Cuba relations.

In a late-night statement, Cuban authorities alleged that the 10 passengers aboard the vessel were Cuban nationals living in the United States who attempted to infiltrate the country and carry out terrorist activities. According to the government, most of those on board “have a known history of criminal and violent activity.”

Officials identified two of the passengers as Amijail Sanchez Gonzalez and Leordan Enrique Cruz Gomez, whom Cuban authorities said were wanted for alleged involvement in planning, financing or supporting acts linked to terrorism. The government also said it had arrested Duniel Hernandez Santos, claiming he was sent from the United States to facilitate the armed infiltration and had confessed to his role. The Associated Press said it could not independently verify these claims.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry said the confrontation occurred about 1 mile (1.6 kilometres) northeast of Cayo Falcones after the vessel entered Cuban waters and opened fire, wounding one Cuban officer. The government said four of the passengers were killed during the clash, including Michel Ortega Casanova, while three others have not yet been identified. Seven of the 10 people were named by authorities, including Conrado Galindo Sariol, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Castello, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra.

“The investigation process continues until the facts are fully clarified,” the ministry said, adding that information about the passengers was obtained through questioning of detained suspects.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was gathering its own information to determine whether any of the victims were American citizens or permanent residents. Speaking from Basseterre, St Kitts, where he was attending a regional summit, Rubio cautioned against drawing conclusions based solely on Cuban accounts.