Decoding China: Can Beijing become a naval power in Pacific?

Fears are on the rise over a looming military conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

The People's Republic of China wants reunification with self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a Chinese province, even by force, if necessary.

Presenting his government's work report to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp parliament, Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed Beijing's firm resolve to "resolutely advance the cause of China's reunification."

This is part of the government's "overall strategy," he emphasized.

The statement itself is not new, but the word "peaceful" — a term that was present in the declarations of previous years — was missing before "reunification."

From Beijing's standpoint, the source of the security threat in the region lies in the fact that the Republic of China, as Taiwan officially calls itself, receives security guarantees from the US.

Five US aircraft carriers are currently deployed to the Pacific region, according to US media reports.

Chinese politicians are increasingly referring to "peace and security on both shores," a phrase which many experts believe is no longer just about the Taiwan Strait, but refers to the Pacific Ocean as a whole.

To control the contested waters, Beijing has been trying to bolster its still relatively weak navy.

The southernmost point in the South China Sea is located around 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) from the Chinese mainland.

And Beijing is striving to maintain and strengthen its naval presence in the region — with the help of its aircraft carriers.