Decoding China: How Beijing deals with the Houthis

China had long tried to come to terms with the Houthi rebel group. But Beijing is now apparently losing patience with the Iran-backed Shiite Muslim militia, which has fought a civil war in Yemen since 2014 and controls large swaths of the conflict-ridden country.

The Houthis have been launching attacks on cargo ships affiliated with Israel in the Red Sea over the past few weeks.

Chinese officials have asked their Iranian counterparts to help rein in attacks on ships in the crucial waterway, or risk harming business ties with Beijing, Reuters reported, citing Iranian sources.

"Basically, China says: 'If our interests are harmed in any way, it will impact our business with Tehran. So tell the Houthis to show restraint,'" one Iranian official briefed on the talks, who asked not to be named, told the news agency.

China calls for safe passage for ships

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized the need to keep global supply chains "stable and smooth," without referring specifically to the Red Sea.

Beijing has also appealed to the Houthis to stop attacking merchant ships.

"We call for an end to the harassment of civilian vessels, in order to maintain the smooth flow of global production and supply chains and the international trade order," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

She added that the top priority was to end the war in Gaza as quickly as possible in order to prevent it from spreading or even getting out of control.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing has also called on actors in the region to "restore and ensure the safety of waterways in the Red Sea."

China has so far refrained from any military involvement against the Houthis, unlike the US and the UK, which have launched airstrikes against the group.

The Houthis have also said Russian and Chinese ships transiting the Red Sea will be granted safe passage. It justified the move by saying that ships from China and Russia are not involved in delivering supplies to Israel.