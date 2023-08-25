Denmark to ban Quran burnings, says justice minister

Denmark's justice minister said on Friday that the Scandinavian country would ban the burning of Islam's holy book, the Quran.

The government has rejected objections put forward by some Danish opposition parties saying such a prohibition would infringe on free speech.

What the minister said

A bill that is to be presented would "prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told reporters.

He added that the legislation principally concerned burnings and other desecrations carried out in public places.