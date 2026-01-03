Dhaka and Delhi: Caught between rhetoric and reality

On the evolving electoral scenario

An entire generation, aged between 18 and 30, has never voted (Note: although elections were conducted regularly, most people in Bangladesh believe they were heavily rigged. There are high hopes that the February 2026 elections will be free and fair). These ‘new’ voters will be an important factor. They are driven by new ideas, they want an end to corruption and they aspire for a more humane society based on justice.

These ideas, reminiscent of the Mukti Yuddha (Liberation War) of 1971, are gaining renewed urgency. Take for instance Osman Hadi’s funeral. I do not remember seeing such a large gathering. Mukti Yuddha veterans also attended the funeral. Hadi’s call for a society based on justice has found resonance in the country.

Another idea gaining traction among young voters is that of Bangladesh refusing to live in anyone’s shadow. We do not, however, have a template that can explain how the churning of these ideas will reflect on the elections. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is an old and tested organisation with a mix of positives and negatives.

It has the largest mass base across the country, but in reality, only a small percentage of workers are active. Nevertheless, the BNP appears confident of winning and potentially forming alliances with centrist or Left leaning groups.

On the Jamaat–NCP alliance

The Jamaat-e-Islami (Jamaat), which carries the stigma of its role during the Liberation War, has struggled with a limited mass base. However, during my travel across 20 districts in the past year, I have seen its influence among educated professionals, including academics and college principals. This sets it apart from other traditional activist-driven parties.

By aligning with the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jamaat aims to adopt the narrative of the July uprising which championed demands for justice, the rule of law, the end of discrimination, corruption and plunder. Such an association can rebrand the Jamaat among the younger generation which prioritises these ideals. Oli Ahmed, a former associate of BNP founder Zia-ur Rahman, distanced himself from BNP in 2001 due to its alliance with Jamaat. He has now joined forces with Jamaat.

This could lead to the assimilation of NCP and Oli Ahmed into Jamaat or prompt a transformation within Jamaat itself, signalling a more moderate stance supportive of the Mukti Yuddha legacy. Such a centripetal shift within Jamaat— till recently in the realm of impossibility— suggests the emergence of a new political landscape comprising Jamaat, NCP and other smaller parties.

It seems this is different from, and an alternative to, the traditional Awami League–BNP binary. Although they are not organisationally strong, in terms of appeal they can tap into the new aspirations. Notably, there has been no charge of corruption against any Jamaat leader or minister, even during its tenure in 2001–2006