Dhaka rocked by blasts, Yunus’s home set ablaze amid Awami League lockdown
Crude bomb blasts, arson attacks spark fresh political violence in Bangladesh
Crude bomb explosions rock Dhaka, leaving at least four people injured
Muhammad Yunus’s ancestral home and several Grameen Bank branches set ablaze
Police arrest 565 people in Dhaka ahead of Awami League’s nationwide lockdown
Fresh political violence gripped Bangladesh on Thursday as a series of crude bomb explosions rocked Dhaka before dawn, while unidentified assailants set fire to former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus’s ancestral home in Chattogram amid a nationwide lockdown called by the banned Awami League.
At least four people were injured as explosions, arson and vandalism were reported across the capital despite heightened security arrangements, police and witnesses said.
Yunus’s ancestral residence in Chattogram’s Panchlaish area was targeted following attacks on several branches of Grameen Bank across the country, including in Sylhet, Rajshahi, Barishal and Faridpur.
Bangladeshi media also reported attacks on the residences of two Awami League leaders in Dhaka, with suspected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists reportedly involved.
Authorities deployed thousands of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel across sensitive districts, including Gopalganj, the birthplace of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Additional police personnel were stationed along major flyovers and at entry and exit points in Dhaka, where security officials conducted extensive vehicle checks.
According to BDnews24, police arrested 565 people in the capital during a 24-hour operation ahead of the lockdown. Among those detained was former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, who was taken into custody from his Dhaka residence around midnight on Wednesday.
The Awami League’s lockdown coincides with the anniversary of a special tribunal’s verdict sentencing Hasina to death in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the suppression of the 2024 student-led uprising.
Hasina, 79, has been living in India since August 5, 2024, when the uprising forced her out of power. Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition from New Delhi.
Violence spreads across 28 districts
Political violence over the past two days has affected 28 of Bangladesh’s 64 administrative districts, with dozens of crude bombs detonated and several vehicles set ablaze.
Police said two local BNP leaders were killed in Narail district following an attack on a party procession by Awami League activists. Another BNP leader and a transport worker were killed in separate incidents in Faridpur and Pirozpur.
Media reports indicated that at least two BNP offices and a party leader’s residence were torched. Two Awami League offices and five properties belonging to its leaders were also set ablaze.
The attacks on Yunus’s residence and Grameen Bank branches have added a new dimension to the escalating political unrest.
Tarique Rahman calls for unity against Awami League
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called on democratic forces to unite against any attempt by the Awami League to regain political influence, describing the banned party as a terrorist organisation.
Addressing Parliament, Rahman urged political groups to revive the spirit of the 2024 uprising and prevent the return of the forces ousted during the movement.
According to The Daily Star, the prime minister also directed BNP lawmakers to return to their constituencies and mobilise grassroots workers rather than depend exclusively on the government machinery to counter Awami League activities.
Hasina’s proposed return fuels tensions
Political tensions have intensified since Hasina announced in July that she intended to return to Bangladesh voluntarily in December, despite facing a death sentence.
Her renewed declaration earlier this month that she would return at “any cost” further heightened tensions, with protests erupting in her hometown of Tungipara following the detention of suspected Awami League supporters.
A local journalist reported that police personnel vacated a station in Tungipara after hundreds of protesters surrounded the premises following the detention of nearly 30 suspected party activists.
Yunus, who assumed office following Hasina’s ouster, oversaw a sweeping crackdown on the Awami League during his tenure as interim government chief.
His tenure also witnessed attacks on historical landmarks associated with Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War, including the demolition of the Dhanmondi residence of the country’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has vowed to identify those responsible for the latest violence through audio and video evidence and initiate stringent legal action.
With PTI inputs