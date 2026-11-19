Authorities deployed thousands of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel across sensitive districts, including Gopalganj, the birthplace of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Additional police personnel were stationed along major flyovers and at entry and exit points in Dhaka, where security officials conducted extensive vehicle checks.

According to BDnews24, police arrested 565 people in the capital during a 24-hour operation ahead of the lockdown. Among those detained was former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, who was taken into custody from his Dhaka residence around midnight on Wednesday.

The Awami League’s lockdown coincides with the anniversary of a special tribunal’s verdict sentencing Hasina to death in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the suppression of the 2024 student-led uprising.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since August 5, 2024, when the uprising forced her out of power. Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition from New Delhi.

Violence spreads across 28 districts

Political violence over the past two days has affected 28 of Bangladesh’s 64 administrative districts, with dozens of crude bombs detonated and several vehicles set ablaze.

Police said two local BNP leaders were killed in Narail district following an attack on a party procession by Awami League activists. Another BNP leader and a transport worker were killed in separate incidents in Faridpur and Pirozpur.

Media reports indicated that at least two BNP offices and a party leader’s residence were torched. Two Awami League offices and five properties belonging to its leaders were also set ablaze.

The attacks on Yunus’s residence and Grameen Bank branches have added a new dimension to the escalating political unrest.