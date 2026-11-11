Over 100 blasts near Padma Bridge as arson attacks hit Bangladesh
A bus driver dies in Faridpur as explosions, road blockades and vehicle fires across several districts prompt tighter security
Police reported more than 100 crude bomb explosions near the Padma Bridge toll plaza during an overnight blockade
A 55-year-old bus driver died after attackers set fire to the parked vehicle in which he was sleeping in Faridpur
Authorities strengthened security following several days of explosions, vehicle arson and attacks on public institutions
More than 100 crude bomb explosions near the Padma Bridge toll plaza and a fatal bus arson attack in Faridpur marked a fresh outbreak of violence in Bangladesh, local media reported on Wednesday.
Police said the explosions occurred during an overnight blockade in Shariatpur district, interrupting toll collection and causing panic around the plaza. Several vehicles were also reportedly vandalised.
In Faridpur, unidentified attackers set a parked bus on fire on Tuesday while its driver, 55-year-old Md Kalachan Sheikh, was asleep inside. Unable to escape, he died from smoke inhalation, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
Faridpur Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the death and said investigators were examining the attack.
Explosions, clashes and road blockades were reported across Dhaka, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, Chittagong and Manikganj. At least eight vehicles were torched between early Tuesday and that evening.
Separately, Police Headquarters recorded 22 vehicles being set ablaze nationwide during the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The reporting periods overlap, so the figures cannot be treated as a combined total.
The latest incidents followed several days of attacks on public transport, police facilities, educational institutions and government establishments. Authorities have reinforced security and stepped up intelligence operations in response.
Dhaka had already witnessed a series of crude bomb explosions and vehicle fires on Monday, with attacks reported near educational institutions, court premises and busy transport locations.
A bus was set ablaze beneath Farmgate metro rail station on Monday evening, prompting tighter security in the area. Tejgaon police station officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman said officers responded after receiving information about the fire and were working to identify those responsible, according to the Dhaka Tribune.
Crude bombs also exploded near Dhaka University’s Teacher-Student Centre and outside the District Judge Court. Suspects were detained in connection with the attacks, local reports said.
In Mirpur, an explosion was reported at the main gate of Government Bangla College on Monday evening, while several nearby shops were set on fire.
Other arson incidents included a bus fire in Pallabi and an attack on a van carrying gas cylinders on Postogola Bridge in South Keraniganj.
Further explosions were reported in Shyampur and near Shanto-Mariam University, World University and Southeast University.
The attacks came after violence on Sunday, when explosions struck Dhaka University, police facilities and other locations in the capital. Several buses were also set ablaze in Dhaka and its outskirts.
With IANS inputs