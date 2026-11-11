Over 100 blasts near Padma Bridge as arson attacks hit Bangladesh

Police reported more than 100 crude bomb explosions near the Padma Bridge toll plaza during an overnight blockade

A 55-year-old bus driver died after attackers set fire to the parked vehicle in which he was sleeping in Faridpur

Authorities strengthened security following several days of explosions, vehicle arson and attacks on public institutions

More than 100 crude bomb explosions near the Padma Bridge toll plaza and a fatal bus arson attack in Faridpur marked a fresh outbreak of violence in Bangladesh, local media reported on Wednesday.

Police said the explosions occurred during an overnight blockade in Shariatpur district, interrupting toll collection and causing panic around the plaza. Several vehicles were also reportedly vandalised.

In Faridpur, unidentified attackers set a parked bus on fire on Tuesday while its driver, 55-year-old Md Kalachan Sheikh, was asleep inside. Unable to escape, he died from smoke inhalation, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Faridpur Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the death and said investigators were examining the attack.

Explosions, clashes and road blockades were reported across Dhaka, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, Chittagong and Manikganj. At least eight vehicles were torched between early Tuesday and that evening.