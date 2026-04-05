‘You miss the smell of home’: Displaced Lebanese Christians mark Easter

Displaced from their homes by ongoing fighting in southern Lebanon, many Christian families marked Easter this year far from their ancestral churches, as conflict linked to the wider US-Israel-Iran war continues to uproot communities.

For the Rev. Maroun Ghafari, Easter sermons that were once delivered in his village of Alma al-Shaab near the Israeli border are now being held in a Beirut suburb — beside a cardboard cutout of his damaged church.

Since hostilities escalated last month between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Lebanon and over one million displaced, according to reports cited by Associated Press.

Among them are thousands of Christians from the south, forced to leave villages where their communities have existed for centuries.

Lebanon, home to about 5.5 million people, has one of the largest Christian populations in the Arab world, accounting for roughly one-third of its population.

‘War brings nothing but destruction’

Ghafari said residents of Alma al-Shaab initially resisted evacuation despite intensifying airstrikes.

Villagers had taken shelter inside their church as Israeli bombardment and Hezbollah rocket fire escalated.

“We wanted to stay, but it was always possible that one of us could be targeted or killed at any moment,” he told AP.

His brother, Sami Ghafari, was killed in a drone strike on March 8 while tending to his garden, prompting remaining villagers to flee.

They were later evacuated by United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to northern Beirut suburbs.

“Everyone is tired… war brings nothing but destruction, death and displacement,” he said.