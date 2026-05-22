Donald Trump announces plan to send 5,000 more US troops to Poland
Move follows Pentagon’s decision to pause an earlier troop deployment as Washington reshapes its military presence in Europe
US President Donald Trump has announced plans to deploy an additional 5,000 American troops to Poland, linking the decision to his relationship with newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the move reflected the “successful election” of Nawrocki, whom he had publicly endorsed during Poland’s presidential campaign. He did not provide details on the timeline or operational scope of the deployment.
The announcement comes just days after the Pentagon postponed a previously planned deployment of more than 4,000 US-based troops to Poland. The delay followed a broader review of American military commitments across Europe.
Earlier this week, the Pentagon confirmed it had reduced the number of US Brigade Combat Teams stationed in Europe from four to three, restoring troop levels to those in place before the escalation of regional tensions in recent years.
The Department of Defense described Poland as “a model US ally” while acknowledging that the revised military posture had temporarily disrupted the planned troop rotation.
Around 80,000 US personnel are currently stationed across Europe, including approximately 10,000 troops in Poland, according to US media reports.
The Pentagon has also indicated that roughly 5,000 troops will be withdrawn from Germany over the next six to 12 months as part of the wider restructuring.
At a congressional hearing last week, acting US Army chief of staff Christopher LaNeve said the commander of US European Command had received instructions regarding the reduction in forces. He added that cancelling the deployment of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team had been judged the most practical option.
LaNeve told lawmakers that some members of the brigade had already been deployed overseas and that military equipment was already in transit when the order was issued.
According to the general, the directive to halt the deployment originated from the office of US defense secretary Pete Hegseth. No formal public announcement on the cancellation has yet been issued by the Pentagon.
With IANS inputs