Donald Trump announces plan to send 5,000 more US troops to Poland

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to deploy an additional 5,000 American troops to Poland, linking the decision to his relationship with newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the move reflected the “successful election” of Nawrocki, whom he had publicly endorsed during Poland’s presidential campaign. He did not provide details on the timeline or operational scope of the deployment.

The announcement comes just days after the Pentagon postponed a previously planned deployment of more than 4,000 US-based troops to Poland. The delay followed a broader review of American military commitments across Europe.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon confirmed it had reduced the number of US Brigade Combat Teams stationed in Europe from four to three, restoring troop levels to those in place before the escalation of regional tensions in recent years.

The Department of Defense described Poland as “a model US ally” while acknowledging that the revised military posture had temporarily disrupted the planned troop rotation.