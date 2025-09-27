Trump claims Gaza deal close as Netanyahu rejects two-state solution at UN

US President Donald Trump said on Friday, 26 September, that negotiations for a deal to free Israeli hostages and end the war in Gaza were making “very inspired and productive” progress, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his own UN address to reject a two-state solution and rail against Western recognition of a Palestinian state.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Marine One, Trump declared, “It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza. It’s going to be a deal that will get the hostages back. It’s going to be a deal that ends the war. It’s going to be peace.” He gave no details but indicated he would meet Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, suggesting that agreement could hinge on their discussions.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had held four days of “intense negotiations” with Middle Eastern leaders and officials, including several Muslim-majority nations, to craft a plan for a permanent ceasefire. He claimed both Israel and Hamas were aware of the talks and that “all of the countries within the region” were involved.

“There is more goodwill and enthusiasm for getting a deal done than I have ever seen before,” he wrote, adding that the effort aimed to secure the hostages’ release and create a “permanent and long-lasting peace”.

Hours earlier, Netanyahu had taken the UN General Assembly stage to deliver a fiery, uncompromising speech rejecting the long-standing international push for two sovereign states. Calling the creation of an independent Palestine “suicidal” for Israel, he condemned France, Britain and Canada for recognising Palestinian statehood and accused them of rewarding terrorism.

“We will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats,” he said, claiming their actions sent the message that “murdering Jews pays off”.