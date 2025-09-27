Trump claims Gaza deal close as Netanyahu rejects two-state solution at UN
Earlier the Israel PM called the creation of an independent Palestine “suicidal” for Israel
US President Donald Trump said on Friday, 26 September, that negotiations for a deal to free Israeli hostages and end the war in Gaza were making “very inspired and productive” progress, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his own UN address to reject a two-state solution and rail against Western recognition of a Palestinian state.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Marine One, Trump declared, “It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza. It’s going to be a deal that will get the hostages back. It’s going to be a deal that ends the war. It’s going to be peace.” He gave no details but indicated he would meet Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, suggesting that agreement could hinge on their discussions.
In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had held four days of “intense negotiations” with Middle Eastern leaders and officials, including several Muslim-majority nations, to craft a plan for a permanent ceasefire. He claimed both Israel and Hamas were aware of the talks and that “all of the countries within the region” were involved.
“There is more goodwill and enthusiasm for getting a deal done than I have ever seen before,” he wrote, adding that the effort aimed to secure the hostages’ release and create a “permanent and long-lasting peace”.
Hours earlier, Netanyahu had taken the UN General Assembly stage to deliver a fiery, uncompromising speech rejecting the long-standing international push for two sovereign states. Calling the creation of an independent Palestine “suicidal” for Israel, he condemned France, Britain and Canada for recognising Palestinian statehood and accused them of rewarding terrorism.
“We will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats,” he said, claiming their actions sent the message that “murdering Jews pays off”.
Netanyahu vowed to “finish the job” against Hamas in Gaza unless the group laid down its weapons and released the hostages seized during the 7 October 2023 assault that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel. “Free the hostages now. If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down,” he warned.
His remarks prompted walkouts by several delegations, leaving empty seats on the Assembly floor, even as some observers in the balconies applauded. Outside UN headquarters, pro-Israel demonstrators held vigils for victims and captives, while pro-Palestinian protesters accused Israel of genocide. Netanyahu dismissed those allegations, arguing that Israel provides humanitarian warnings and aid, and accusing Hamas of diverting food and supplies.
The Israeli leader also used visual props to underline his message, wearing a lapel QR code that linked to footage of Hamas attacks and holding a placard for a “pop quiz” naming Israel’s enemies, including Iran. He warned of Tehran’s “terror axis” while unexpectedly revealing that Israel was exploring potential normalisation talks with Syria.
Trump’s claims of a breakthrough contrasted sharply with Netanyahu’s uncompromising stance.
While the former president spoke of “goodwill” and a historic opportunity for peace, the Israeli prime minister signalled no willingness to embrace the two-state framework that most of the international community views as the cornerstone of a lasting settlement.
Whether Monday’s meeting between the two leaders produces the deal Trump has promised remains uncertain.
With IANS inputs
