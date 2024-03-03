Trump's winning streak holds at Missouri GOP caucus

Former US president Donald Trump on Saturday, 3 March, won Missouri's Republican presidential caucus, continuing his march toward the GOP nomination.

Trump's victory over former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, in the midwestern state was another piece of good news for the former president, who previously won Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

In Michigan, a key swing state, Trump won the Republican primary on Tuesday, 27 February garnering more than 68 per cent of the vote, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, he was awarded more delegates during a Republican convention, cementing his victory in the northern state.