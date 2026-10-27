Trump faces tough midterms as economic woes weigh on Republicans

Trump has framed the midterms as a referendum on the first 20 months of his second administration, urging voters to treat the election as if he himself were on the ballot. However, several Republicans are distancing themselves from the president amid declining approval ratings.

Republican New Hampshire Senate candidate John Sununu, for instance, has sought to establish distance from Trump’s policies. In a campaign advertisement, Sununu said he would oppose the president when his policies harmed New Hampshire, citing his opposition to the war in Iran and the trade war with Canada.

Trump has also concentrated his campaign appearances in traditionally Republican states, seeking to shore up support in areas he comfortably won in the 2024 presidential election. His recent rallies, branded “Trumpapaloozas”, have taken him from Alaska to Texas. He has claimed that his appearances are helping struggling Republican candidates regain ground.

The political stakes have extended to Alaska, where the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the state from officially declaring the Senate election if Republican candidate Dan S. Sullivan loses. The administration argues that another candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan, has a similar name that could confuse voters.

Voting is already underway. As of Monday, nearly 30 million Americans had voted through postal ballots or in-person early voting. Of the country’s 217 million registered voters, turnout in midterm elections has historically been lower than in presidential elections, reaching 46.2 per cent in 2022 and 50 per cent in 2018.

Democrats regaining control of the House would follow a historical pattern in which the president’s party loses seats in midterm elections. However, the size of the Democratic majority will be crucial in determining how effectively the party can challenge Trump’s agenda.

RealClearPolitics, which aggregates opinion polls, puts Trump’s job approval at 38.2 per cent, while 60.2 per cent disapprove of his performance. Another significant finding is that 57 per cent of voters say Trump’s policies have left them financially worse off.

Economic concerns have become a central issue in the campaign. Inflation reportedly rose to 3.7 per cent last month, up from 3.4 per cent in August, while rising fuel prices and tariffs have increased pressure on household budgets.

The surge in petrol and diesel prices is particularly damaging for Trump, who promised during the 2024 presidential campaign to bring petrol prices down to $2 a gallon. The average price has instead reached $4.28 a gallon, while diesel has climbed to $6.28 a gallon, according to the figures cited in the report.

The higher cost of fuel also affects transportation, food distribution and other everyday expenses, compounding the impact of tariffs on consumer goods.

RealClearPolitics projects Democrats winning 227 of the House’s 435 seats, including 25 races classified as toss-ups. The Cook Political Report forecasts 220 Democratic seats, with 17 races too close to call.

CBS News projects a possible 229 seats for Democrats and 206 for Republicans, while cautioning that Republicans retain a narrow path to keeping control. The network has noted that there is no clear evidence of a growing Democratic wave and that undecided voters tend to lean more Republican.

The Senate contest is less clear-cut. Only 35 of the chamber’s 100 seats are up for election this year, reflecting the staggered six-year terms of senators.

CBS News’ assessment of seats not up for election gives Democrats 46 seats and Republicans 44, with 10 races classified as toss-ups. Based on current trends in competitive states, the network sees a possible 52–48 Democratic majority.