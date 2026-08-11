Trump moved in catering truck to military jet after security alert, claims report
Move followed intelligence about an alleged Iranian threat; journalists and some White House staff flew on a decoy aircraft without knowing Trump had switched planes
US President Donald Trump was secretly moved from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft in Turkey last month as part of an elaborate security operation prompted by an alleged Iranian assassination threat, according to media reports.
Trump publicly boarded the older blue-and-white Air Force One in Ankara on 8 July as television cameras recorded his departure following a NATO summit. Minutes later, however, he and a small group of aides were reportedly moved into an airport catering truck positioned beside the aircraft.
The truck, normally used to load food and other supplies, was raised to the level of a door on the opposite side of the plane. It then transported Trump out of public view to an Air Force C-32A, a modified Boeing 757 used by senior US officials, The Washington Post reported.
Trump flew aboard the smaller aircraft to RAF Mildenhall in Britain, while journalists and some White House officials travelled separately on the older Air Force One, believing the president was with them. Members of the travelling press corps were reportedly instructed to keep their window shades closed during the flight.
The operation effectively turned the presidential aircraft into a decoy and concealed Trump’s location for several hours. Reuters and The Associated Press also reported details of the manoeuvre, citing the original Washington Post account.
The security plan reportedly followed intelligence about a credible threat from Iran amid heightened tensions after renewed US military strikes on the country.
Trump had travelled to Ankara aboard a recently upgraded Boeing 747-8 donated to the United States by Qatar. However, the aircraft has faced questions over whether it possesses all the defensive capabilities fitted to the older presidential planes.
The Qatari-donated jet was sent ahead to Britain, while Trump publicly said he would use the older Air Force One so US military personnel at Mildenhall could see the newer aircraft. Reports later indicated that security concerns were central to the decision.
After reaching Britain aboard the C-32A, Trump reportedly rejoined the larger presidential entourage before continuing his journey to the United States on the newer plane.
The White House did not confirm the operational details but acknowledged that extraordinary precautions were taken to protect the president.
“As the president has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said.
The Qatar-donated aircraft is expected to undergo further work. Trump has said the plane was taken out of service “to be maxed out”, amid continuing scrutiny of its security systems.
With IANS inputs