Trump moved in catering truck to military jet after security alert, claims report

US President Donald Trump was secretly moved from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft in Turkey last month as part of an elaborate security operation prompted by an alleged Iranian assassination threat, according to media reports.

Trump publicly boarded the older blue-and-white Air Force One in Ankara on 8 July as television cameras recorded his departure following a NATO summit. Minutes later, however, he and a small group of aides were reportedly moved into an airport catering truck positioned beside the aircraft.

The truck, normally used to load food and other supplies, was raised to the level of a door on the opposite side of the plane. It then transported Trump out of public view to an Air Force C-32A, a modified Boeing 757 used by senior US officials, The Washington Post reported.

Trump flew aboard the smaller aircraft to RAF Mildenhall in Britain, while journalists and some White House officials travelled separately on the older Air Force One, believing the president was with them. Members of the travelling press corps were reportedly instructed to keep their window shades closed during the flight.

The operation effectively turned the presidential aircraft into a decoy and concealed Trump’s location for several hours. Reuters and The Associated Press also reported details of the manoeuvre, citing the original Washington Post account.