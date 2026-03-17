Trump rebukes allies over Hormuz as UAE reopens airspace amid Gulf tensions

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised key allies for declining to support military efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions in the Gulf continue to escalate following a widening conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Al Jazeera said that speaking to reporters and in recent statements, Trump expressed frustration at what he described as a lack of “enthusiasm” from partner nations, warning that reluctance to contribute naval forces could have serious implications for NATO’s future cohesion. He suggested that the response from allies would be closely noted, adding that the United States, while capable of acting alone, expected greater backing from countries that depend heavily on Gulf oil shipments.

The criticism was directed at several nations. The United Kingdom, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, was singled out for offering support only after hostilities had intensified, with Trump arguing assistance should have come earlier. Germany, Japan, Italy and Australia have reportedly declined outright to deploy warships, while France, Britain and South Korea have yet to make firm commitments.

European leaders have so far resisted direct military involvement, with London indicating it does not wish to be drawn into a broader regional war. Similar positions have been echoed in Berlin and Canberra, reflecting concerns about escalation and domestic political constraints, Al Jazeera reported.

The dispute comes as Iran effectively blocks the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint responsible for roughly a fifth of global oil shipments. Since early March, Tehran has deployed mines, drones and missile strikes targeting commercial vessels, leaving more than 500 tankers stranded and pushing oil prices close to 100 dollars per barrel.