Russian strikes on Kyiv paused temporarily during winter freeze: Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cautiously welcomed remarks by United States President Donald Trump suggesting that Russia has agreed not to strike Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for seven days, as extreme winter conditions worsen an already dire humanitarian situation.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, Zelenskyy described Trump’s comments as an important signal that could help improve security for civilians during what he called an “extreme winter period”. He said the temporary halt in attacks had been discussed during recent ceasefire negotiations held in the United Arab Emirates and expressed hope that the understanding would be honoured.

“Steps towards de-escalation contribute to real progress in bringing the war to an end,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump earlier told a cabinet meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to his personal request to refrain from attacking Kyiv and “various towns” for a week, citing the unusually severe cold gripping the region.

“I asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and other cities for a week, because of the extraordinary cold, and he agreed,” Trump said