Ukraine battles freezing cold as 'hero' emergency crews rush to restore power

Emergency repair teams in Ukraine’s Kyiv region are racing to bring electricity back online, officials said on Wednesday, after weeks of intense Russian strikes on critical infrastructure left residents exposed to the harshest winter in years.

In Boryspil — a town of roughly 60,000 on the edge of Ukraine's capital Kyiv — crews have been tearing out and rebuilding charred electrical components at breakneck pace, attempting to mend systems shattered by repeated attacks.

They work outdoors through snow and temperatures of -15°C (13°F), from first light until nearly midnight, according to Yurii Bryzh, who heads the Boryspil regional department of private energy provider DTEK.

Speaking to the Associated Press, he explained that the teams have clawed back enough capacity to provide around four hours of power each day. The larger challenge, he noted, is that “when the power comes back on, people turn on all the electrical equipment that is available in the house”, eager to cook, wash or recharge. “That collapses the system again,” he said.

The strain on ordinary people is severe, with Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko describing the current outages as the longest and most widespread since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago. Some households have gone days without electricity.