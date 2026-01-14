Ukraine: Trains offer warmth and relief as Kyiv battles winter outages amid Russian strikes

As snow blankets the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital and temperatures plunge below minus 15 degrees Celsius, a stationary train at a suburban railway platform has become an unlikely lifeline for residents struggling with power cuts, freezing homes and disrupted water supply.

Painted in the blue-and-white colours of Ukrainian Railways, the so-called “Invincibility Trains” do not travel anywhere. Instead, their running diesel engines provide heat, light and a sense of safety to dozens of people affected by intensifying Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Inside one of the carriages, Alina watches her infant son Taras play with toys supplied by international charities that support the initiative. Living on the 17th floor of a new apartment block without electricity, elevators or running water, she says the train offers rare comfort.

“It’s winter and it’s very cold,” she says, understatedly, as Kyiv grapples with wind-chill temperatures touching minus 19 degrees Celsius this week. “Here at least, it’s warm and safe for my children.”

Her voice falters as she speaks about her father, who was killed two years ago near Bakhmut during a summer offensive. For families like hers, the train is not only a refuge from the cold but also from the emotional weight of war.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deliberately exploiting winter to cripple power stations, energy storage facilities and heating networks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko recently suggested that residents who can afford to leave the city temporarily should do so to ease pressure on strained resources — a comment seized upon by Moscow as a sign of weakness, but defended locally as a practical measure.

Across the city, the reality of the energy crisis is stark.

In a Soviet-era apartment block east of the Dnipro river, Yulia Mykhailiuk and Ihor Honcharuk try to keep their one-year-old son warm by heating bricks on a gas stove. Their family moved there after their own home was damaged in a Russian strike last August.