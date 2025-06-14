Trump says Iran has ‘second chance’ to come to nuclear deal after Israeli strikes devastate Tehran

Just hours before Israel launched its strikes on Iran early on Friday, Trump was still holding onto tattered threads of hope that the long-simmering dispute could be resolved without military action. Now, he will be tested anew on his ability to make good on a campaign promise to disentangle the US from foreign conflicts.

In the aftermath of the Israeli strikes, the US is shifting its military resources, including ships, in the Middle East as it looks to guard against possible retaliatory attacks by Tehran, according to two US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The navy has directed the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and has directed a second destroyer to begin moving forward, so it can be available if requested by the White House.

As Israel stepped up planning for strikes in recent weeks, Iran had signalled the United States would be held responsible in the event of an Israeli attack. The warning was issued by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi even as he engaged in talks with Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff over Tehran's rapidly-advancing nuclear programme.

Friday's strikes came as Trump planned to dispatch Witkoff to Oman on Sunday for the next round of talks with the Iranian foreign minister.

Witkoff still plans to go to Oman this weekend for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, but it is unclear if the Iranians will participate, according to US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private diplomatic discussions.

The president made a series of phone calls on Friday to US television news anchors to renew his calls on Iran to curb its nuclear programme.

CNN's Dana Bash said Trump told her the Iranians "should now come to the table" and get a deal done. And Trump told NBC News that Iranian officials are "calling me to speak" but did not provide further detail.

Trump also spoke on Friday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron about the evolving situation, and he was expected to call Netanyahu later in the day.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., offered rare words of Democratic praise for the Trump administration after the attack "for prioritising diplomacy" and "refraining from participating" in the military strikes. But he also expressed deep concern about what the Israeli strikes could mean for US personnel in the region.