Trump seeks $200bn emergency Pentagon funding as Iran conflict strains resources
US president rules out ground troops while pushing for major spending boost to sustain military operations and reassure markets
US President Donald Trump has requested $200 billion in emergency funding for the Pentagon, as the United States moves to replenish weapons stockpiles and sustain military operations linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.
CNN reported that the proposed funding, confirmed on 20 March, would sit outside the regular defence budget and is aimed at covering wartime costs that have mounted since hostilities escalated in late February. Officials say the money will primarily be used to boost production of critical munitions and replace equipment already depleted during the campaign.
Trump described the request as a necessary step to maintain military readiness in an increasingly volatile global environment, calling it a “small price to pay” for ensuring US security.
Defence secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced the administration’s position, arguing that sustained investment is essential to preserving American military superiority. He said continued operations require significant financial backing, particularly as the conflict shows little sign of abating.
The request comes as Washington navigates the third week of its involvement in the Iran conflict, with costs rising alongside geopolitical tensions. Despite the expanded financial commitment, Trump has sought to draw a clear line on escalation, insisting that US ground forces will not be deployed to Iran.
At the same time, the economic repercussions of the conflict are becoming increasingly pronounced. Oil prices have surged to around $118 a barrel, fuelling concerns over a broader energy shock and adding pressure on global markets.
The White House spent much of the day attempting to reassure allies and calm investor fears, as uncertainty over the trajectory of the conflict raises fresh questions about strategy and transparency.
While the administration has framed the funding request as essential to national security, it is expected to face close scrutiny in Congress, where lawmakers are likely to debate both the scale of the spending and the longer-term direction of US involvement in the region.
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