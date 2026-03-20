Trump seeks $200bn emergency Pentagon funding as Iran conflict strains resources

US President Donald Trump has requested $200 billion in emergency funding for the Pentagon, as the United States moves to replenish weapons stockpiles and sustain military operations linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

CNN reported that the proposed funding, confirmed on 20 March, would sit outside the regular defence budget and is aimed at covering wartime costs that have mounted since hostilities escalated in late February. Officials say the money will primarily be used to boost production of critical munitions and replace equipment already depleted during the campaign.

Trump described the request as a necessary step to maintain military readiness in an increasingly volatile global environment, calling it a “small price to pay” for ensuring US security.

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced the administration’s position, arguing that sustained investment is essential to preserving American military superiority. He said continued operations require significant financial backing, particularly as the conflict shows little sign of abating.