Trump opposes further strikes on Iran’s energy sites after South Pars attack

US President Donald Trump is opposed to further strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure following Israel’s attack on the South Pars gas field, according to reports citing US officials, even as tensions continue to escalate across the Gulf region.

The Wall Street Journal, citing officials, reported that Trump had prior knowledge of the Israeli strike and supported it as a strategic signal to Tehran over its move to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

Officials said the president now believes Iran has “received the message” and is against additional attacks on energy facilities.

However, the report added that Trump could reconsider his position if Iran continues to interfere with shipping through the strait, which carries about 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies.

Trump distances US from strike

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the United States had no direct role in the attack.

“Israel… has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit,” he said.

“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack… and the country of Qatar was in no way… involved with it,” he added.

Trump also asserted that Israel would not carry out further strikes on the facility.

“NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field,” he said.