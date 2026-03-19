Iran strikes Gulf energy sites after Israeli hit on South Pars gas field

Iran on Thursday launched coordinated strikes on energy infrastructure across Gulf countries, targeting refineries and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE, in retaliation for an Israeli attack on its offshore South Pars gas field.

The escalation marks a significant widening of the conflict, with global oil prices surging as fears of supply disruption intensified. Brent crude rose to $114 per barrel, up more than 57 per cent since the war began on 28 February.

Strikes hit refineries, LNG facilities

Iranian drones and missiles hit a Saudi refinery in Yanbu on the Red Sea, raising concerns over alternative export routes that Riyadh had been using to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

In Qatar, missiles struck the Ras Laffan LNG facility, causing “sizable fires and extensive damage”, according to authorities. Production at the site had already been halted following earlier attacks.

In Kuwait, drone strikes set ablaze the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery and the nearby Mina Abdullah refinery, though no casualties were reported, officials said.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi said operations at the Habshan gas facility and Bab oil field were suspended after overnight attacks and interceptions.

Maritime risks intensify

The conflict has also expanded into maritime zones, with ships reported damaged or set ablaze near Qatar and the UAE, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).