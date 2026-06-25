Trump tears into Senate Republicans over Iran vote, deepening rift

Ahead of the meeting, Trump also cancelled a planned signing ceremony for bipartisan housing legislation that had passed both chambers with overwhelming support, insisting instead that Congress first approve the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship for all voters.

The move frustrated Republican lawmakers, who had promoted the housing Bill as a key election-year measure aimed at lowering costs for Americans.

North Carolina senator Thom Tillis questioned Trump's decision to tie the legislation to a voting Bill that he believes has little chance of passing. "I don't know why he's holding the housing Bill hostage for the voting Bill that will never pass in this Congress," Tillis said before the luncheon. "It makes no sense to me."

Senate majority leader John Thune described the housing legislation as "an affordability issue" and said he hoped Trump would eventually sign it.

It remains unclear whether Trump intends to veto the measure, but Republicans worry that shelving a high-profile signing ceremony could signal indifference to voters' concerns about the cost of living ahead of November's midterm elections.

The dispute over the housing Bill is the latest in a series of disagreements between Trump and Senate Republicans. In recent weeks, he has blocked confirmation of one of his own nominees, pressed lawmakers to fund parts of a White House ballroom project despite resistance and pushed senators to defend his Iran strategy even as many have questioned its objectives.

Trump has also weakened his support within the Senate by endorsing primary challengers against two Republican incumbents who had previously backed much of his agenda — Cassidy and Texas senator John Cornyn. Both have become increasingly critical of the president after losing their re-election bids.

"If we're going to win the midterm elections, we need to get on the same page," Cornyn said before the meeting. "We're not on the same page now, and that I think is dangerous."

The meeting appeared to do little to bridge the divide. "It was kind of a one-sided conversation," Thune said afterwards.

With AP/PTI inputs