US Senate backs resolution to curb Trump’s military action against Iran

In a significant rebuke to President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict with Iran, the US Senate has approved a war powers resolution seeking to restrict further military action unless authorised by Congress.

The measure passed by a narrow 50-48 margin, marking the first time a war powers resolution related to the Iran conflict has successfully cleared the Senate. The House of Representatives had already approved a similar measure earlier this month.

The Hindu reported that although the resolution does not carry the full force of law and is largely symbolic, its passage underscores growing bipartisan concern over the administration's military actions and the ceasefire agreement reached with Tehran.

Four Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy — joined Democrats in supporting the resolution. Democratic Senator John Fetterman was the lone member of his party to vote against it.

The vote comes amid increasing scrutiny of the Trump administration's approach to the conflict, which began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year. While the White House has argued that military action was necessary to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, critics have questioned both the legal basis and the strategic consequences of the campaign.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer described the conflict as a costly mistake and accused Republicans of repeatedly backing the administration over public opinion. He argued that Congress had a constitutional responsibility to assert its authority over decisions involving war and military intervention.