US Senate backs resolution to curb Trump’s military action against Iran
Bipartisan measure urges President to obtain congressional approval for further military action, though it is unlikely to become law
In a significant rebuke to President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict with Iran, the US Senate has approved a war powers resolution seeking to restrict further military action unless authorised by Congress.
The measure passed by a narrow 50-48 margin, marking the first time a war powers resolution related to the Iran conflict has successfully cleared the Senate. The House of Representatives had already approved a similar measure earlier this month.
The Hindu reported that although the resolution does not carry the full force of law and is largely symbolic, its passage underscores growing bipartisan concern over the administration's military actions and the ceasefire agreement reached with Tehran.
Four Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy — joined Democrats in supporting the resolution. Democratic Senator John Fetterman was the lone member of his party to vote against it.
The vote comes amid increasing scrutiny of the Trump administration's approach to the conflict, which began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year. While the White House has argued that military action was necessary to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, critics have questioned both the legal basis and the strategic consequences of the campaign.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer described the conflict as a costly mistake and accused Republicans of repeatedly backing the administration over public opinion. He argued that Congress had a constitutional responsibility to assert its authority over decisions involving war and military intervention.
The resolution gained momentum as lawmakers weighed the implications of a recently signed memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran aimed at establishing a broader framework to end hostilities and address concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.
However, the agreement has faced criticism from some Republicans, particularly over provisions that would support Iran's post-war reconstruction. Conservative lawmakers have questioned both the scale of the proposed assistance and the concessions made during negotiations.
The Senate vote also coincides with a major funding request from the Pentagon, which is seeking roughly $80 billion in supplemental appropriations to replenish weapons stockpiles and military supplies depleted during the conflict.
Defence secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to press lawmakers for support as the administration pursues a broader expansion of defence spending. The White House has proposed a substantial increase in military funding as part of its annual budget plans.
Supporters of the resolution said the current pause in hostilities offers Congress an opportunity to reassess the country's military strategy and reassert its constitutional role in authorising armed conflict.
While the measure is unlikely to directly constrain the President's powers, its passage signals a growing willingness among lawmakers from both parties to challenge executive authority on matters of war and foreign policy.