US, Iran agree on roadmap for final deal within 60 days at Swiss talks

The United States and Iran have agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days following two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan describing the outcome as "encouraging".

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the mediators said the discussions were held in a "positive and constructive" atmosphere and had resulted in the creation of a mechanism for further technical negotiations. 'Encouraging progress has been made, including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks,' the statement said.

The discussions, held on Sunday and Monday as part of the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland, took place under the framework of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU), reportedly signed by the US and Iran on Thursday to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

The US delegation was led by vice-president J.D. Vance, while the Iranian side was headed by Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also took part in the summit and helped facilitate the talks.

According to the joint statement issued after the meeting — described as the first high-level committee session since the signing of the MoU — representatives from the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar reviewed progress made under the framework.

The statement said the parties had agreed to establish a high-level committee to provide political oversight of the mediation process.

The committee will receive regular updates from chief negotiators and oversee specialised working groups dealing with nuclear issues, sanctions and dispute-resolution mechanisms. It will also monitor implementation of the MoU and review progress on matters covered under the framework.

'The High-Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks,' the statement said.