Peace on the ground first, insists Iran, before reopening Strait of Hormuz

Even as Iranian negotiators and the team led by US vice-president J.D. Vance met for ‘technical talks’ at around 5.00 pm IST on Sunday, 21 June in Switzerland, Iran reasserted its demand that the US force Israel to stop military operations in Lebanon. The Iranian delegation has indicated to its Swiss hosts and Pakistani and Qatari mediators that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the conditions are met.

Contrary to US media reports quoting US administration that the strait is open, maritime navigation data reviewed by MarineTraffic indicated that no vessel has transited since Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the waterway's closure on Saturday, 20 June.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported that no vessels were permitted to enter or exit the strategic waterway since the closure was announced. HFI Research also confirmed, according to media reports, that so far, only vessels bound for Iranian ports have continued to pass through the area.