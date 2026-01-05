Trump threatens Colombia and hints at further US action in Latin America

Trump insisted that the US was now “in charge” of Venezuela, despite the country’s Supreme Court appointing Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim leader. He also renewed his threat to deploy US forces again if Venezuela “doesn’t behave”.

Petro responded sharply, urging Latin American nations to unite or risk being treated as “servants and slaves”. In a lengthy post on X, he recalled that the US was “the first country in history to bomb a South American capital”, a reference to past interventions, adding that the trauma of such actions had left lasting scars. While rejecting revenge, he called for regional unity and a foreign policy that looks “in all directions, not only to the north”.

Trump also turned his attention to Cuba, claiming the island nation was close to collapse. He said Cuba had lost its main source of income following the disruption of Venezuelan oil supplies and suggested no US military action was required because the government was “ready to fall on its own”.

“Cuba now has no income,” Trump said, adding that many Cuban Americans would welcome such an outcome.

Mexico was also warned. Trump said drugs were “pouring through” the country and claimed he had repeatedly offered to send US troops to assist President Claudia Sheinbaum. While describing her as “a terrific person”, he added that Mexican cartels were so powerful they were effectively “running Mexico”.

Trump’s comments drew swift international condemnation. Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Spain issued a joint statement expressing “profound concern” and rejecting what they described as unilateral US military actions in Venezuela. Such moves, they said, violated international law and posed a grave threat to regional peace and civilian safety.

Analysts say it remains unclear whether Trump intends to follow through on his threats or is using them as leverage. David Smith, an associate professor at the University of Sydney’s US Studies Centre, said Trump often relied on dramatic displays of force to intimidate rivals into compliance.