Trump threatens tariffs after EU fines Google €2.95 billion over adtech dominance
European Commission’s ruling requires Google to end practices that gave its own advertising technology services an advantage over competitors
US President Donald Trump has warned of possible tariffs against the European Union after Brussels fined Google €2.95 billion (£2.52 billion) for abusing its dominance in the online advertising market.
In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump accused the EU of targeting American technology companies with “unfair” penalties and hinted at launching a Section 301 investigation under the Trade Act of 1974, which could open the door to retaliatory trade measures.
“My Administration will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand,” Trump wrote. “We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American ingenuity.”
The European Commission’s ruling requires Google to end practices that gave its own advertising technology services an advantage over competitors. Brussels has also left the option of forcing the company to divest parts of its business on the table. Google, which has 60 days to propose remedies, said it would appeal, calling the fine unjustified and harmful to European businesses.
Speaking later at the White House, Trump argued that the fines were being used as a “source of income” by the EU. “They didn’t do anything wrong,” he said of US tech firms. “You can’t do that, it’s not fair.”
The remarks came a day after Trump hosted a dinner with leading technology executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and co-founder Sergey Brin. According to the president, several attendees complained about the taxes and penalties being levied by European authorities.
EU antitrust commissioner Teresa Ribera defended the decision, saying: “When markets fail, public institutions must act to prevent dominant players from abusing their power. True freedom means a level playing field, where everyone competes on equal terms.”
The ruling marks one of the toughest sanctions ever imposed on Google by Brussels, adding to previous multibillion-euro penalties related to Android and shopping search practices. With this latest fine, Google’s liabilities in EU antitrust cases now approach €10 billion.
The decision comes as the US Justice Department prepares for its own trial this month over Google’s advertising practices. A federal judge has already ruled that the company holds an illegal monopoly in the sector, with a separate hearing to determine remedies — potentially including a breakup of its adtech business.
The dispute threatens to strain transatlantic trade relations further, with Trump vowing to defend American technology companies against what he characterises as Europe’s unfair digital regulations.
