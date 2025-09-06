Trump threatens tariffs after EU fines Google €2.95 billion over adtech dominance

US President Donald Trump has warned of possible tariffs against the European Union after Brussels fined Google €2.95 billion (£2.52 billion) for abusing its dominance in the online advertising market.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump accused the EU of targeting American technology companies with “unfair” penalties and hinted at launching a Section 301 investigation under the Trade Act of 1974, which could open the door to retaliatory trade measures.

“My Administration will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand,” Trump wrote. “We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American ingenuity.”

The European Commission’s ruling requires Google to end practices that gave its own advertising technology services an advantage over competitors. Brussels has also left the option of forcing the company to divest parts of its business on the table. Google, which has 60 days to propose remedies, said it would appeal, calling the fine unjustified and harmful to European businesses.

Speaking later at the White House, Trump argued that the fines were being used as a “source of income” by the EU. “They didn’t do anything wrong,” he said of US tech firms. “You can’t do that, it’s not fair.”