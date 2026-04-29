Donald Trump to feature on limited-edition US passports for America’s 250th anniversary
Special passports carrying Trump image and Founding Fathers artwork to be released by US State Department
The United States Department of State is set to release limited-edition American passports featuring Donald Trump and the Founding Fathers as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.
The commemorative passports are expected to be launched this summer and will be available only through the Washington Passport Agency.
Trump image featured inside passport
Images shared by the State Department on social media show one page of the passport carrying Trump’s image alongside excerpts from the United States Declaration of Independence and the American flag.
The page also includes the president’s signature in gold.
Another page features the iconic painting depicting the Founding Fathers during the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Part of ‘America250’ celebrations
The special passport rollout forms part of the Trump administration’s broader America250 programme commemorating 250 years of American independence in July 2026.
The celebrations are also expected to include a Grand Prix race on the National Mall in August and a Ultimate Fighting Championship fight on the White House South Lawn in June.
“As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, @StateDept is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US Passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a post on X.
A State Department official told Fox News Digital that the passports would be available to any American citizen applying for a passport during the rollout period, subject to availability.
“These passports will feature customised artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the US Passport the most secure documents in the world,” Pigott said.
Trump-themed dollar coin also proposed
The passport initiative follows an earlier proposal by the United States Department of the Treasury to mint a commemorative one-dollar coin featuring Trump’s image for the America250 celebrations.
Draft images reportedly showed one side of the coin carrying Trump’s profile alongside the words “LIBERTY”, “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “1776-2026”.
The reverse side allegedly depicts Trump raising a clenched fist in front of an American flag alongside the slogan “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” — a reference to remarks he made after the 2024 assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The United States will mark the 250th anniversary of its independence in July 2026, with the Trump administration planning a series of high-profile patriotic events and commemorative initiatives under the America250 programme.