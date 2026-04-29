Donald Trump to feature on limited-edition US passports for America’s 250th anniversary

The United States Department of State is set to release limited-edition American passports featuring Donald Trump and the Founding Fathers as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The commemorative passports are expected to be launched this summer and will be available only through the Washington Passport Agency.

Trump image featured inside passport

Images shared by the State Department on social media show one page of the passport carrying Trump’s image alongside excerpts from the United States Declaration of Independence and the American flag.

The page also includes the president’s signature in gold.

Another page features the iconic painting depicting the Founding Fathers during the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Part of ‘America250’ celebrations

The special passport rollout forms part of the Trump administration’s broader America250 programme commemorating 250 years of American independence in July 2026.

The celebrations are also expected to include a Grand Prix race on the National Mall in August and a Ultimate Fighting Championship fight on the White House South Lawn in June.

“As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, @StateDept is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US Passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a post on X.