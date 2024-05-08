Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely

The official start of the trial against former US President Donald Trump in the affair surrounding the retention of secret government documents has been postponed indefinitely.

The previously planned start of the trial on 20 May has been cancelled, the judge in charge, Aileen Cannon, announced in a letter on Tuesday, 7 May. She said unresolved legal issues were behind the postponement.

It is therefore unlikely that the trial will begin before the US presidential election in November.

The decision is a success for the Republican candidate, as he is trying to delay the start of a possible trial as much as possible. The 77-year-old hopes to move back into the White House after the presidential election.

Trump is currently also on trial in a court in New York in connection with hush money payments to a porn actress. But this trial is not Trump's only legal problem.