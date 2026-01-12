Don't use other countries as 'pretext' to chase Greenland interests: China to US

China on Monday seemed to sneer at the United States, telling Washington it shouldn’t hide behind other countries as a “pretext” to chase its Greenland ambitions and insisting Beijing’s own Arctic activities are totally, absolutely, definitely consensual and compliant with international law.

This diplomatic rebuke came during a routine press briefing, where a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson was apparently told to be polite but firm about Arctic turf wars. The backdrop? US President Donald Trump, never one for subtlety, has loudly declared that Greenland — yes, the icy semiautonomous part of NATO ally Denmark — should be “America’s” to prevent Russia or China from establishing a foothold.

Let’s be clear: Greenland is not for sale, and Copenhagen and Greenland's capital Nuuk have said as much repeatedly. Yet Trump has insisted the US must have Greenland — “one way or the other,” as he put it — because otherwise, he claims, rival powers will swoop in.

He’s even joked that Greenland’s defense amounts to “two dog sleds,” an image that immediately went viral not because it’s accurate, but because it perfectly captures this bizarre saga.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned bluntly that an American takeover would amount to the end of NATO, a message echoed by European leaders who are trying to keep this awkward moment from spiralling into an actual crisis.